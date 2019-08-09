Kickshaw Theatre to host fundraiser for upcoming season in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sept. 13, Ann Arbor-based Kickshaw Theatre will host The Gala cocktail party to raise funds for its upcoming season.

Celebrating the theater's fifth season, The Gala will begin at 8 p.m. at Saganworks in the Kerrytown neighborhood.

The event will consist of cocktail mixing stations and a silent auction. Mixologist Tammy Coxen, owner of Tammy’s Tastings in Ann Arbor, will be on hand to help guests at the interactive cocktail stations.

Items available during the silent auction include a wine dinner hosted by Joel and Sally Goldberg, premium tickets to “Hello Dolly!” at Detroit's Fisher Theater, as well as a discovery flight with Skywalker Flying.

Tickets are $50 each and attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets can be reserved online or bought at the door.

For more information about The Gala, visit the Kickshaw Theatre's website.

Saganworks is at 303 Detroit St.

More About KickShaw Theatre

A nonprofit professional theater, Kickshaw Theatre has operated as a pop-up theater throughout Ann Arbor since 2015. Kickshaw offers engaging and educational entertainment through daring live theater performances throughout the community.

