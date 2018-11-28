KindleFest will spread warmth and cheer this Friday at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Happening the same night as Midnight Madness, the annual KindleFest is sure to bring about a jolly December. Starting at 4 p.m., and carrying on until 10 p.m., shoppers can peruse the KindleFest Market at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

Photo credit | Kerrytown District Association website

The KindleFest Market, a play on a tradition German Christkindlmarkt, will have artists peddling their crafts, farmers offering their wares, plus mulled wine and beer. While perusing possible presents, drink some Glühwein (hot, mulled wine) for fortification, then bite down on a bratwurst or pretzel.

When KindleFest opens at 4 p.m., so too does the Kids Zone, which will have crafts and games until 6 p.m.

Jolly Saint Nick, a.k.a. Santa, will visit Ann Arbor earlier than anticipated this year by showing up at KindleFest at 5 p.m. (so have that Christmas list ready!)

Attendees can warm up at a fire pit while looking out for strolling musicians and carolers, as well as other live entertainment. The Kerrytown Market & Shops will stay open late for the festivities and so that tired shoppers can grab a cup of coffee or browse the many shops.

Shoppers at Kindlefest. Photo credit | Kerrytown District Association website

If you’re looking for a good place to park, the Kerrytown District Association is one step ahead of you with its convenient parking map of the surrounding area. Just remember, street parking is always a free option after 6 p.m. if you don’t want to try a structure.

This year’s KindleFest has been supported by the Kerrytown District Association, the Kerrytown Market & Shops, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market and the Ann Arbor Jaycees among other local businesses and organizations.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.