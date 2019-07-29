Kiwanis awards Food Gatherers $5K grant to support Healthy School Pantry Program

ANN ARBOR - The Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor Foundation has awarded Food Gatherers $5,000 for its Healthy School Pantry Program.

The program provides groceries, including fresh produce, and recipe cards to families at select schools throughout Washtenaw County. During the 2019-20 academic year, the program will be operating at 18 schools, up from 16 schools during the 2018-19 year.

"The Healthy School Pantry Program is a great way for Food Gatherers to reach children and families that might not access our network’s resources otherwise," Eileen Spring, Food Gatherers president and CEO said in a statement.

"Families feel more comfortable getting food at schools, and it’s convenient for parents who are already there to pick up their kids. We are very grateful to Kiwanis for this grant, which will help more families access fresh fruits and vegetables, and encourage kids to try new foods!"

The grant marks the largest-ever gift from the Kiwanis Club to Food Gatherers, and was entirely funded by the weekly Kiwanis Thrift Sale, which operates Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 100 N. Staebler Road.



About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers’ mission is to alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County. As the food bank and food rescue program for the county, we distribute more than 6.3 million pounds of food to 170 non-profit programs serving approximately 44,500 low-income adults, seniors and children every year. For a list of our partner programs or to learn how you can become involved in the fight against hunger locally, please visit www.foodgatherers.org or call 734-761-2796.

