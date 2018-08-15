Learn about science and stories at Ann Arbor's Nerd Nite this Thursday

"Imagine learning about everything from math feuds or the science of the Simpsons, to the genealogy of Godzilla or debunking beer myths. Fun, right?" --- Nerd Nite Ann Arbor



If that does sound fun then head over to LIVE this Thursday at 7 p.m. to grab a drink for this month's Nerd Nite. Brought to you by Nerd Nite Ann Arbor and the Ann Arbor District Library, the 57th Nerd Nite will have discussions featuring the interweaving of science and storytelling.



As part of an ongoing series, the presenters this month are Kayla Coughlin, Justin Schell, and authors Jerry and Anne Drozd. -- Coughlin's ABCDWTF: Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Classic Kids’ Books will break down books from your childhood through sassy stories about the authors. Schell will present Stand back, we’re all going to do science! and discuss how normal citizen-nerds can contribute to challenges the scientific community has been facing. The Drozds will discuss the stresses of working with a partner and about making subjects, like science, exciting through cartooning in How to Survive Making a Graphic Novel With Your Spouse.



Like all Nerd Nites, happening in over 50 cities, this event is for people age 21 and over. There is no cover and doors open at 6:30 p.m. (so get there early to get a seat). See the Nerd Nite Ann Arbor site for content from previous events or check out the Facebook event.

