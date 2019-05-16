Learn how to empower entrepreneurs June 4 at Intermitten Conference at The Ark

ANN ARBOR, Mich - On June 4, listen to 13 change-makers discuss empowering people at the all-day Intermitten Conference at The Ark.
Starting at 9 a.m., local, regional and national change-makers will give talks on how to empower professionals and entrepreneurs through themes of inclusion, capital and connections.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., rub shoulders and network with other passionate Michigan professionals as well as the speakers over the course of the conference. Then, talk over drinks at the Intermixer Afterparty at the Blind Pig from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Between talks, attendees will be served breakfast, lunch and (according to the website) “so much coffee.”
Speakers at this year’s conference are:
Tickets range from $75 to $100 and can be bought online here.
For those who can’t quite pull together the funds for a ticket, Intermitten is giving away tickets (thanks to generous sponsors) to those in need. Look at the scholarship funding form here.
To learn more about the speakers and Intermitten Conference, visit it's website.
The Ark is at 316 S. Main St.
“Intermitten is a grassroots, volunteer-operated organization that was founded in 2016. Our mission is to unite the Midwest entrepreneurial community, thoughtfully nurture its development, and highlight it as a hub of and destination for innovative talent and thought leadership.”
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.