Lecture on criminalization of HIV/AIDS comes to University of Michigan-Ann Arbor in March

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On March 21, Trevor Hoppe, assistant professor of sociology at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, will give an inclusive lecture about the criminalization of HIV/AIDS and other diseases.

Following the themes pervasive in "Punishing Disease," the lecture will discuss the demonization of people with HIV and what has led to criminal punishments for those with the disease -- the consequences of which will also be discussed.

A lecture following the themes in "Punishing Disease: HIV and the Criminalization of Sickness" will be on March 21. Photo | University of California Press



Supported by the Lesbian-Gay-Queer Research Initiative at the University of Michigan, which focuses on fostering an interdisciplinary dialogue of sexuality and LGBTQ research, the lecture will make audiences think about which other ailments could be subjected to criminalization in the near future.

To learn more about the lecture and Hoppe, visit the event page.

The lecture will be held in 2239 Lane Hall, located at 204 S. State St.



Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here !

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.