Safety first: Don't miss Pittsfield Charter Township's Safety Fair Tuesday

ANN ARBOR -

Like learning about safety and fairs? Well, lucky for you, Pittsfield Charter Township will be having its National Night Out Safety Fair on Aug. 7 at Lillie Park. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. fairgoers can learn about drug prevention, safety awareness, cyber security and home safety. Emergency vehicles will be at the fair for hands-on tours and members of law enforcement will also be available to answer questions.

Community sponsors like the American Red Cross Southeastern Michigan, RU?OK Michigan, Ozone House and other community health and safety partners will be available to give out information about their services and outreach. Target Ann Arbor has donated raffle prizes, snacks, and safety supplies, among other things.

The National Night Out Safety Fair is free for everyone and will be held at 4365 Platt Rd, Ann Arbor, in Lillie Park.

For a list of sponsors, see the full Facebook event page here.

