Listen to 'Amadeus Live' with University Musical Society Choral Union in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sept. 15, immerse yourself in "Amadeus" through a University Musical Society performance live in downtown Ann Arbor.

Joined by musicians from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, vocalists from the UMS Choral Union will create a cornucopia of sound while the film "Amadeus," which won eight Academy Awards, is projected onto a large screen in Hill Auditorium.

Conducted by Jeffrey Schindler and accompanied by Louis Nagel on the piano, the musicians and vocalists will debut the music of "Amadeus Live" for the first time to Ann Arbor audiences.

Directed by Miloš Forman and released in 1984, "Amadeus" follows court composer Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham) as he tries dramatically to dethrone the young, risqué and naturally-gifted Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce).

The performance will take three hours and includes an intermission. Music from the film includes Mozart's "Symphony No. 25," "The Marriage of Figaro" and "Don Giovanni."

Tickets range from $19 to $75, but students, children (ages 3 to 12), seniors and large groups are offered discounted prices. Tickets can be purchased online or through the UMS box office.

Student tickets will be available starting Thursday.

The performance and movie combination begins at 2 p.m. For more information visit the University Musical Society page.

Hill Auditorium is located at 825 N. University Ave.

