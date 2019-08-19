Listen to curated playlists by Ann Arbor's University Music Society on Spotify, Apple Music

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan’s University Musical Society in Ann Arbor has announced the creation of UMSPresents playlists on Apple Music and Spotify.

These curated playlists will be previews of 2019-2020 UMS season concerts and created by UMS guests. Some playlists may follow a theme -- like "Journeys," a playlist of global artists featured in the 2019/2020 season -- or be comprised of music from the UMS Rewind archives, such as the "Moon Tunes" playlist made for the 50th anniversary of the moon 1969 landing.

Playlists can be found here on Spotify and here on Apple Music.

When not attending a concert, UMS fans can stay in touch with UMS through its playlists and discover a variety of sounds and music from its past, present and future.

An Ann Arbor musical institution, the University Musical Society regularly brings special guests to perform in the downtown area. Celebrating more than 140 years of music and art in Ann Arbor, the 2019/2020 concert and performance series will bring nationally and internationally talent to Hill Auditorium throughout the fall and winter.

Read: Jazz force Snarky Puppy to perform at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor Sept. 8

