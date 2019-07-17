Literati presents Salman Rushdie at Rackham Auditorium in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sept. 12, join Salman Rushdie in conversation with Rich Fahle at the University of Michigan Rackham Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Presented by Literati Bookstore, tickets for the event are $30 and include a presigned hard copy of Rushdie’s latest novel, “Quichotte.”

A spin on the classic tale of “Don Quixote,” “Quichotte” follows the story of writer Sam DuChamp as he creates Quichotte -- a man in love with a TV star -- Quichotte’s imaginary son Sancho and their adventure together while battling his own windmills during a midlife crisis.

The novel will be available for pickup prior to the event at Rackham Auditorium and copies of Rushdie’s other novels will available for purchase for those looking to expand their own libraries.

Along with his many accolades, including winning the Booker Prize, Rushdie is known for his 12 novels, a collection of short stories, four works of nonfiction and the international controversy surrounding his 1988 novel, “The Satanic Verses.” He is a Distinguished Writer in Residence at New York University, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters and received a knighthood for services to literature in 2007.

Fahle is the executive producer of PBS Books and the founder of Astral Road Media. A self-proclaimed book person, Fahle has worked with authors and within the literature world for over 20 years. He is also the Chief Strategy Officer at Detroit-based digital experience agency, 24G.

Tickets for the event can be bought here or through the Literati website.

This author event is part of the Literati Bookstore Presents fall series, which brings nationally and internationally known authors to Ann Arbor. Other authors scheduled for talks include Ann Pratchett, André Aciman and Sister Helen Prejean.

Rackham Auditorium is at 915 East Washington St.

