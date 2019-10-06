Literati to host author Ann Patchett benefit for Book Industry Charitable Foundation in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Oct. 14, award-winning author Ann Patchett will discuss her latest novel, "The Dutch House," at the Rackham Auditorium in Ann Arbor.

In an event hosted by Literati Bookstore, Patchett's author discussion and Q&A will be a benefit for the Ann Arbor-based Book Industry Charitable Foundation -- a nonprofit organization that aids booksellers through financial assistance, professional development and educational scholarships.

Named as one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of the World in 2012, Patchett is the author of numerous fiction novels, three works of nonfiction, and a children's book. She is the co-owner of Parnassus Books, a bookstore in Nashville, Tennessee, and she has received various awards for her writing, including England's Orange Prize, the Book Sense Book of the Year and the American Bookseller's Association's Most Engaging Author Award.

"As an author, philanthropist, and independent bookstore owner, Ms. Patchett deeply understands the roles that bookstores play in their communities," said Binc Foundation Executive Director Pamela French in a recent press release.

"She also understands that many people working in bookstores do so out of passion — and that they can be one financial emergency away from hardship. Her clear understanding of the industry and advocacy on behalf of booksellers have been a gift to booksellers across the country."

The event will start at 7 p.m. General admission tickets cost $30 and come with a signed, hard copy of "The Dutch House."

VIP tickets cost $170 and include a meet and greet at the Michigan League with Patchett prior to the event. After the cost of the book, the rest of the ticket cost will be donated to Binc.

Tickets can be bought here.

Rackham Auditorium is at 915 E. Washington St.

More about Book Industry Charitable Foundation ​​​​​​​

Since 1996, Binc Foundation has awarded over $6.6 million in financial assistance or scholarships to 7,476 families. The organization's foundational program provides assistance to bookstore employees and booksellers who have a demonstrated need based on financial hardship or emergency situations. A safety net to some, Binc's mission is to empower bookselling communities with charitable programs and to support bookstore employees and their families.

