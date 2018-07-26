Little Free Library takes over Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Have a bunch of books and want to give them a new home? Add yours to the numerous Little Free Libraries that Ann Arbor has to offer.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit on a mission to foster literacy around the world. The nonprofit’s slogan, “Take a book. Share a book,“ tells patrons exactly what they need to do: Take a book from the Little Free Library and replace it with a novel that you no longer want or one you hope others would like to read.

According to the Sharing Network website, “Little Free Libraries play an essential role by providing 24/7 access to books (and encouraging a love of reading!) in areas where books are scarce.”

In total, there are over 70,000 Little Free Library locations in 85 countries.

With over three dozen locations within the city, Ann Arbor residents can pick up or drop off books at many different spots. From residential areas to the Arb and more, Little Free Library bookshelves are easy to find and have their own personalities. Some are built from scratch by their “stewards” out of reclaimed or recycled materials, while others are from pre-built kits off the Little Free Library Sharing Network.



(Credit | LittleFreeLibrary.org)

Emily Kerr, the “steward” of Charter #29207, wrote to us about her Little Free Library, “Our library is at Westminster Presbyterian Church. I must have seen information about Little Free Libraries online. I was at church sitting with friends and we were talking about how our congregation could be more neighborly.

I said 'We could have a Little Free Library.' I explained what it was and everyone liked the idea. Someone from church made the library. Someone else painted it and added the painted birds. The LFL is by a bench and the playground we have. It was installed 09/21/15. Children's books are very popular. I try to pick them up at yard sales and the Ann Arbor District Library sales. I love to read. Sharing books with the neighborhood is great.”

Look for Little Free Libraries outside Dicken Elementary School, Arbor Bridge Church, the Edward Ginsberg Center for Community Service and more.

You can find a map of all of the locations of Ann Arbor here. Type in your ZIP code for the most accurate results.

