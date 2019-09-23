Living Oral History Project mapping local African American history to release new videos Sunday

Gerald Edwards and Audrey Monagan tell their stories in phase six of of the African American Cultural and Historical Museum's Living Oral History Project. (Credit: Ann Arbor District Library)

ANN ARBOR - The Living Oral History Project, presented in partnership by the African American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw County and the Ann Arbor District Library, will be debuting its sixth series of videos on Sunday.

For years, the library has worked with the museum to record oral histories of African Americans who were raised or lived in Washtenaw County to capture what life was like for the community in the 20th century and beyond.

Topics like race, equality, work, faith, education, employment, housing and more are discussed as each interview unpacks the realities and experiences African Americans faced in the area.

The production team at AADL, led by Matt Dubay, has worked to schedule, capture and catalog these interviews that otherwise would be lost to time.

Phase VI of the Living Oral History Project includes stories from a Korean War veteran, a pediatric nurse who worked at the Willow Run Bomber Plant during WWII, an entrepreneur who got his start at Ford Motor Company, a singer who performed at local events and sororities and a General Motors inspector.

Click here to preview their stories and to watch videos from years past.

For more information about the African American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw County, visit www.aachm.org.

