Lizzie and Jonathon Tisch gift to expand Tisch family legacy and UMMA exhibitions in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich - With the creation of the Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Museum Fund, a $2.8 million gift, the University of Michigan Museum of Art will be able to expand and further develop its exhibitions program.

Gifted by Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch, the fund will provide support for all of the UMMA’s signature exhibitions and allow the museum to continue providing museum attendees with engaging exhibitions.

In recognition of the couple’s generosity, the beaux-arts styled apse in the historic Alumni Memorial Hall will be renamed the Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Apse. The space acts as a reception area for university events, programs and museum exhibitions. Currently, the apse houses “Collection Ensemble,” a long-term exhibition showcasing the UMMA’s diverse collection.

(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

According to a recent news release by the UMMA, "Jon and I are thrilled to support UMMA and arts engagement at U-M," Lizzie Tisch said. "We believe that providing opportunities for students to engage with art during the formative years of their university experience is essential to their development as global citizens."

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

This is not the first time the Tisch family has supported the arts. Avid supporters and collectors of contemporary art, they have contributed more than $8.6 million to the University of Michigan. Their philanthropic generosity has resulted in internships at U-M’s College of Literature, Science, and the Arts and the School of Music, Theatre & Dance; exhibitions and programs at UMMA; and the football performance center in athletics, among other things.

Joan Tisch, Jonathan's mother, gave $1 million to the UMMA in 2007 leading to the naming of the Joan and Bob Tisch Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art.

According to museum director Christina Olsen, "Lizzie and Jonathan's transformative gift will allow UMMA to strengthen an exhibition program that challenges, energizes and inspires the students, faculty and visitors from across the country that make up our highly diverse public."

"UMMA's exhibitions stimulate groundbreaking research and collaborations across diverse disciplines, inspiring creativity and new thinking."

For the full news release, visit the UMMA news release here.

The UMMA is free and open to the public. Galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The UMMA is located at 525 S. State St.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.