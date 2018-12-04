Lobbytorium Series II kicks off Saturday at Ann Arbor District Library

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - From the AADL series that brought you the everyone's favorite Bob Ross Paint Along, the Lobbytorium Series is back for its second round beginning this Saturday at the Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch.

On Saturday, join other crafts at the Tiny Expo Indie Art and Holiday Craft Fair in which over 40 artists will be selling their wares from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m During Tiny Expo, two programs will be happening down in the Secret Lab: Screen Printing with Modati (noon to 3 p.m.) and Crafting & Card Making Extravaganza (noon to 4 p.m.)

Aaron Foley will discuss his life and career on Dec. 10 at AADL. Photo Credit | Ann Arbor District Library

The next day, Dec. 9, handbell musicians, Classical Bells, will perform their annual concert and pack the first-floor lobby with cheer. On Dec. 10, the chief storyteller for the city of Detroit, Aaron Foley, will tell his story and discuss his career. Foley, a Detroit native, has authored two books revolving around the city and has contributed to numerous publications.

On Dec. 12, macaron master Keegan Rodgers, from the People's Food Co-Op, will demonstrate how to make the finicky French cookie at 7 p.m.

The 5th annual WAPUR Robot Championship will take place on Dec. 16 at AADL. Photo Credit | Ann Arbor District Library

A few days later on Dec. 16, the WAPUR Robot Championship will take over, not just the lobby, but also the Secret Lab and multipurpose room. Join Washtenaw Pick Up Robotics, a collective of high school robots teams, for this loud and spectacular display of robotic skills from noon to 6 p.m. Later in the day, high school teams will battle Ann Arbor area's Dug Song (Duo Security) and Joe Malcoun (Cahoots and Nutshell) to see who will be the ultimate robot warrior.

All these events have put together by hard-working AADL staffers passionate about community programming and the happiness of patrons, so make sure to thank them as you enjoy these exciting events.

Lobbytorium Series II events at AADL are free and will be held in the first-floor lobby of the downtown branch.

For more awesome AADL events, check out Sarah's list of nine things to do at AADL in December.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.