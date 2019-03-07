Local rotary clubs join forces to fight hunger in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti

ANN ARBOR - The Rotary Clubs of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor North and Ypsilanti are partnering again with Food Gatherers to combat family food insecurity during the summer months.

Now through March 15, more than 80 local businesses and organizations are collecting non-perishable food items and funds from community members for the Rotary Fights Summer Hunger Fund and Food Drive.

The clubs hope to collect enough food and funds to provide 60,000 meals to alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County.

Local donors Harold and Kay Peplau are generously matching donations. Any donation of of $25 or more will be matched dollar-for-dollar -- that translates to 150 meals for hungry people and families.

For low-income families who rely on free and subsidized school meals for their children, those resources are lost when the school year ends.

Food Gatherers will use the funds raised and food donated during the drive to supply its network of 170 partner programs, including meal programs, food pantries and other emergency grocery services.

Along with its partners, Food Gatherers helps to feed food insecure children by supplying more than 30 Summer Food Service Program sites and providing nutrition education classes while school is out.

Here's what you can contribute:

Funds

Make gifts of cash and checks (payable to Food Gatherers) at participating businesses

Donate online at foodgatherers.org/rotary.

Donate at Food Gatherers Warehouse at 1 Carrot Way, Ann Arbor.

The warehouse is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Food

Bring food donations to the collection boxes at participating businesses.

Please consider donating the following most-needed items: low/no-sodium, high-protein products such as beans (canned or dried), canned meats (tuna, chicken, etc.), and peanut butter; low/no sodium hearty soups (beef stew, chili, etc.); canned fruit; baby food and formula.

Ensure or other supplemental nutrition drinks.

Donation Collection Sites



To find a complete list of participating locations accepting food donations for the Rotary Fight Summer Hunger Food and Fund Drive visit www.foodgatherers.org/rotary.



About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers’ mission is to alleviate hunger and eliminate its root causes in Washtenaw County. As the food bank and food rescue program for the county, we distribute 6.3 million pounds of food to 170 nonprofit programs serving approximately 44,500 low-income adults, seniors and children every year. For a list of our partner programs or to learn how you can become involved in the fight against hunger locally, please visit www.foodgatherers.org or call 734-761-2796.

About Rotary

Rotary International is an organization of business and professional persons united worldwide, who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world. To learn more about The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor, visit the web at www.a2rotary.org.



