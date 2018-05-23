LPGA players play mini golf with patients at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital

ANN ARBOR - On Tuesday afternoon in between clouds and sunshine, patients at University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital played putt-putt with professional golfers from the LPGA.

Tiger Woods' niece, Cheyenne Woods, Australian player Katherine Kirk and South Korean player Chella Choi greeted the kids one by one and taught them some golfing skills on mini putting greens set up outside the Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital lobby.

The three professional athletes are competing in this week's LPGA Volvik Championship at Travis Pointe Country Club in Saline, Michigan.



Chella Choi, Cheyenne Woods and Katherine Kirk (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

On Monday, the golfers participated in the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital Congenital Heart Center Pro-Am at Travis Pointe to raise funds for further research.

"It's been a great experience learning about the Children's Hospital, the amazing work that they do here and how world-renowned not only the hospital but the doctors here as well," said Woods. "For the LPGA to be able to take part and help and visit and learn more about it is really special."



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

"(Charity) is a huge part of every event we play in and it's exciting to actually get to come to the hospital today and see how amazing it is and meet some of the folks that are making a difference in the children's lives," said Kirk. "It's inspiring to be a part of it and to be able to grow the event; it just creates more awareness of what they're doing here at the hospital."



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The players signed balls, gave high fives and hugs to the children before taking a guided tour of the Congenital Heart Center.



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

