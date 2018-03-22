LPGA Volvik Championship adds Pro-Am to benefit University of Michigan Congenital Heart Center

The 2018 LPGA Volvik Championship tournament week will kick off with the first annual University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center LPGA Pro-Am on Monday, May 21 at Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor.

"The LPGA Volvik Championship was developed with the idea to bring a professional sports event to our region that could benefit the local community, support charity, and grow the economy," says Keith Karbo, tournament director. "Partnering with the U-M Congenital Heart Center is an exciting avenue to continue our relationship with the community and support one of the best children's hospitals in the world. Now individuals and corporate partners can combine their love of golf with a worthy cause through a donation to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.”

As an international referral center for kids with complex congenital heart disease, the U-M Congenital Heart Center at the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is one of the largest and best pediatric heart programs in the U.S. The U-M CHC provides the most advanced care for infants, children and adolescents with all forms of heart disease, as well as for adults born with congenital heart defects.

Specialists at the U-M CHC are leading innovative research into new medicines, procedures, processes and equipment that is revolutionizing the outlook for congenital heart patients around the world.

"Congenital heart disease is the number one birth defect in the country,” said John Charpie, M.D., division director of pediatric cardiology and co-director of the Congenital Heart Center at Mott. “The U-M Congenital Heart Center provides hope for children with heart defects. We are allowing kids - who 25 years ago wouldn’t have survived - the opportunity to not only live, but to thrive.”

Now in its third year, the LPGA Volvik Championship is taking an even bigger step to involve the community and local charities. This partnership will allow Mott to generate significant awareness for its Congenital Heart Center, increase donor interaction through a new and unique LPGA Pro-Am golf event, and raise additional monies to fund important Michigan Medicine initiatives. Peter and Carolyn Mertz are presenting sponsors for the U-M Congenital Heart Center LPGA Pro-Am event.

More than 30,000 spectators are anticipated to attend the third annual LPGA Volvik Championship, May 21-27 at Ann Arbor's Travis Pointe Country Club. The 72-hole championship tournament will attract the best female golfers in the world. The LPGA tour players represent over 30 countries with international television exposure in 170 different countries. Ariya Jutanugarn (2016) of Thailand and Shanshan Feng (2017) of China captured the first two LPGA Volvik Championship titles.

