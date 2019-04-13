Make some noise with DaG, the 734 Savior, at Ann Arbor District Library on Tuesday

Join DaG at the AADL's Beat Lab event this Tuesday at 6 p.m. Credit | Michael Revalds

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - In honor of National Poetry Month, join Ypsilanti hip-hop producer DaG this Tuesday in making sick beats at the Ann Arbor District Library's downtown branch.

Using many of the library’s awesome music tools, make your own chart-topping hit single during this Beat Lab.

AADL staff will be on hand to explain how to use the tools, like samplers, synthsizers and drum machines, while DaG, the self-proclaimed 734 Savior, demonstrates his own production workflow.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and, like all AADL events, is free and open to the public.



Looking for more? Read our interview with DaG and Jammall Bufford from this past winter.

The downtown branch of the AADL is located at 343 South Fifth Avenue.

