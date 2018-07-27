Man charged in murder of retired University of Michigan professor due in court

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A 29-year-old Ypsilanti man charged in connection to the murder of a retired University of Michigan professor is due in court Friday for a preliminary examination.

Isom Martez-Nygel Hamilton is accused of robbing and killing 77-year-old Robert Sharp at Sharp's home in the in the 3200 block of Alpine Drive. Sharp's body was found around 9:45 p.m. June 11 during a welfare check.

Ann Arbor police said whoever killed Sharp tried to set a fire at the home to burn evidence. Officers who responded June 11 observed heavy smoke residue in the home.

Isom Martez-Nygel Hamilton

The U.S. Marshals helped police track down their suspect. Hamilton was Sharp's "loose" acquaintance, police said. He was arrested and faces the following charges:

Homicide-Open Murder

Robbery Armed

First Degree Arson

Home Invasion-First Degree

Dead Bodies-Disinterment and Mutilation

Sharp was a retired chemistry professor at the University of Michigan. He began his career at the university in 1969 and was considered a leader in his field.

A retired University of Michigan professor was found killed in his home June 11, 2018. (WDIV)

