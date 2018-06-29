Man faces charges in murder of retired University of Michigan professor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A 29-year-old Ypsilanti man faces a list of charges in connection to the murder of a retired University of Michigan professor.

Isom Martez-Nygel Hamilton is accused of robbing and killing 77-year-old Robert Sharp at Sharp's home in the in the 3200 block of Alpine Drive. Sharp's body was found around 9:45 p.m. June 11 during a welfare check.

Ann Arbor police said whoever killed Sharp tried to set a fire at the home to burn evidence. Officers who responded June 11 observed heavy smoke residue in the home.

The U.S. Marshals helped police track down their suspect. Hamilton was Sharp's "loose" acquaintance, police said. He was arrested and faces the following charges:

Homicide-Open Murder

Robbery Armed

First Degree Arson

Home Invasion-First Degree

Dead Bodies-Disinterment and Mutilation

Sharp was a retired chemistry professor at the University of Michigan. He began his career at the university in 1969 and was considered a leader in his field.

