Man searches for stranger who saved his life during medical emergency in Ann Arbor 8 years ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A Metro Detroit man nearly died on the side of the road, but he survived because a stranger stepped in to help.

Keith Trost and his family have wondered who the heroic woman was for the past eight years. They're hoping someone can help them find the guardian angel.

Eight years ago, Trost and his daughter, Mary Kate, were at Michigan Stadium to watch his favorite team, Notre Dame, battle Michigan. A last-second touchdown gave the Wolverines a victory.

Trost's wife picked them up, and as they sat in the post-game traffic, Trost's heart stopped.

"Between there and Eisenhower on Industrial, I suffered cardiac arrest," Trost said. "My wife's immediate thought was, 'Get him to the hospital.' My daughter called 911. They said, 'Don't do that. Pull over and get him out of the car.'"

The odds of surviving cardiac arrest outside of a hospital are just 10 percent.

"A person in the car behind us saw that they were struggling to pull me, my lifeless body out of the car," Trost said. "She was medical trained, got out of her car and proceeded to give me CPR."

The stranger's mother was with her as she continued to perform CPR until rescuers arrived.

"The fire truck from the station by Briarwood Mall came over, got there and zapped me with the defibrillator, and (they) were able to get my heart beating again," Trost said. "I kind of joke about how much fun the medical staff in the emergency room had cutting my Notre Dame gear off me that day."

Trost said he's forever grateful to the doctors with the Maize and Blue. They used a high-tech hypothermia treatment to cool Trost's body and bypass surgery to replace his damaged arteries. As he slowly recovered, Trost wondered about the woman who had saved his life.

"I would love to be able to thank the woman that was in the car behind us," Trost said. "We checked the police records. We checked the EMT records. Nobody got her name."

Eight years later, Trost has five granddaughters, three of them born since that day in Ann Arbor. He walked his daughter down the aisle, and he's become a runner.

"I've run four half-marathons and a 10-mile run since then," Trost said.

He's also decided to come out of retirement and start a new career with Goodwill. He wants the woman who saved his life to know she made a difference.

"I hope she sees this," Trost said. "There's an angel of mercy out there (who) may or may not know that what she did was very worthwhile, and I really thank her for it."

Local 4 first shared this story in February, but the woman still hasn't been found. With so many people home for the holidays, Trost hopes word might reach her this time.

Trost said the woman had medical training and was in Ann Arbor with her mother Sept. 12, 2009. Anyone with information is asked to send an email to health@clickondetroit.com.

