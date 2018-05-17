Man shoots delivery driver for blocking his parking spot at Walgreens in Ann Arbor, police say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A man was formally charged Thursday for shooting a driver who was blocking his parking spot at a Walgreens in Ann Arbor, police said.

Police said Jacob LaBelle's car was blocked in by a delivery vehicle at the corner of State Street and North University Avenue.

LaBelle, 24, is accused of shooting the delivery driver in the torso right in the middle of the busy street.

"This case involves the discharge of a firearm and the shooting of another human being," the prosecutor said.

LaBelle is charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and a felony firearms violation.

Prosecutors said LaBelle called 911 himself and was arrested at the scene.

"He had 25 rounds of 10 mm ammunition in his possession," officials said. "In the trunk of his car was an assault weapon."

LaBelle's attorney argued his client has a mental disorder.

"Mr. LaBelle suffers from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) after being the victim of a serious assault himself," defense attorney John Shea said.

LaBelle is being held on $250,000 bail. He is expected to return to court next week for a probable cause hearing.

