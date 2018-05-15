Man shot on campus of University of Michigan Monday night

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A man was shot Monday night in Ann Arbor on the campus of the University of Michigan.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of North University Avenue. Ann Arbor police responded to the area of North University and South State Street around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police were able to locate the suspect, a 24-year-old man from Ann Arbor. He was taken into police custody.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for a single gunshot wound to his torso.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown, but Ann Arbor detectives are investigating.

If you have any information, contact Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6939.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.