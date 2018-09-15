Man wanted for armed robbery of prescription drugs in Ypsilanti Township

Police are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery of prescription drugs in Ypsilanti Twp. that occurred on Sept. 13, 2018. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for a man involved in a Thursday armed robbery of prescription drugs.

According to authorities, a man entered a pharmacy located in the 6000 block of Rawsonville Road shortly after 3 p.m. with a long gun and demanded narcotics from the pharmacist.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled with nine bottles of prescription drugs in a red Ford Focus hatchback southbound on Rawsonville Road.

The Focus was missing its license plate.

The suspect was described as a white man between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue jeans, black gloves and a bandana to cover his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911.

