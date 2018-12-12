Man wants University of Michigan degree after winning lawsuit over discipline

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A student who dropped out of the University of Michigan rather than face expulsion over sexual misconduct allegations wants the school to give him a bachelor’s degree after a court found that his constitutional rights were violated.

The student, identified as John Doe, was 13.5 credits shy of a degree from Michigan’s prestigious business school when he withdrew in 2016. In a court filing Monday, attorney Deborah Gordon says Doe spent $30,000 to finish a degree elsewhere but still wants a degree from Michigan. The university hasn’t responded yet in court.

Doe denied sexual misconduct allegations at a fraternity party. A federal appeals court said his rights were violated when he wasn’t allowed to cross-examine witnesses or the accuser. The decision forced Michigan to change its campus discipline process.

