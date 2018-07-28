Manchester United, Liverpool playing at the Big House in International Champions Cup

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - One of the biggest soccer matches in the country is happening in Ann Arbor this afternoon, and it features several players who participated in the 2018 World Cup.

Manchester United and Liverpool, two teams that play in the English Premier League, are set to play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The match is a part of the International Champions Cup, an 18-team tournament where each team plays three games and the team with the most points wins.

This is the third time an international soccer match has been played at the Big House, the first time being in 2014 when Real Madrid played Manchester United.

If you aren't going to the game, you can watch it live on ESPN.

