Man's hat stolen during attack in 400 block of Church Street on University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A man was robbed Monday night on the University of Michigan campus.

The victim was walking in the 400 block of Church Street, near Dana Boulevard, near East University Plaza at 9:30 p.m. when three to four men approached and surrounded him. One of the suspects struck him in the face, knocking him to the ground. Another suspect took his knit cap while he was on the ground.

The suspects then fled the area toward South University. They were unarmed.

If you have information related to this case, contact the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131.

