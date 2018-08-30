MDOT's flex route on US-23 north of Ann Arbor wins transportation award, progresses to nationals

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The U.S.-23 Flex Route project in Washington and Livingston counties has been selected as the winner in the Operations Excellence category at the regional level and the project now will compete at a national level.

Residents can vote in the national competition.

The Flex Route project is among 12 finalists across the country for the 2018 America’s Transportation Awards competition organized by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). The Flex Route was selected as the winner in the Operations Excellence, medium category after winning the competition at the regional level.

In April, 35 state departments of transportation nominated 79 projects for consideration in the national competition sponsored by AASHTO, Socrata, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The three highest-scoring projects in four regional contests became the competition's Top 12 and now compete for the national Grand Prize and the Socrata People's Choice Award, both of which come with a $10,000 check for a charity or transportation-related scholarship of the winners' choosing.

"We've been proud of this project since we first conceptualized the Flex Route," said University Region Engineer Paul Ajegba. "It’s the first of its kind in Michigan. It has removed some of the stress of rush hour traffic. It's an honor for the department to be recognized by our peers and colleagues on the national level."

The Flex Route uses overhead signs, cameras and electronic signs to open the inside shoulder to drivers during peak periods of heavy traffic.

A green arrow on the overhead signs will indicate when the median shoulder is safely available for use, and a red X will indicate when the shoulder is closed. The system will be maintained around-the-clock by the Michigan Department of Transportation's Statewide Operations Center.

MDOT said the Flex Route has reduced morning peak travel time by 32 percent and has reduced the incidents of primary and secondary crashes by approximately 50 percent since it opened in November.

The grand prize will be determined by an independent panel of transportation industry experts. The Socrata People's Choice Award will be selected through online voting by the general public. Online votes will be weighted to each state's population, allowing for greater competition between states with larger and smaller populations.

The winners will be announced at the AASHTO Annual Meeting in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 23.

To vote for the Flex Route project in the competition, visit the official America's Transportation Awards website here.

"Michigan is well known for our work on connected vehicles and having connected roadways will help us maintain our global leadership in mobility," Gov. Rick Snyder said. "The new Flex Route technology is a winning combination for traffic management, convenience and safety."

For more information about the Flex Route system and how it operates, including informational videos, visit its official website at www.flexroute23.com.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.