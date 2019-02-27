Meditate, rejuvenate, create at nine free programs at Ann Arbor District Library in March

Try chair yoga and mindful meditation at the AADL this month.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Per usual, the Ann Arbor District Library has a whole month’s worth of fun and free programs open and available to the public taking place during March.

It’s a stressful month, so relax, rejuvenate and make something fun with nine of our top events hosted by the AADL this month.

March 6 - Pittsfield branch - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Join Amy Tarrant, a local meditation leader, mindfulness educator and massage therapist as she leads a session of guided meditation to help you shake off the stress of a dreary winter.

March 7 - Lo-Fi - 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Join Duke Newcome, of the Dojo Presents, as he hosts a night of hip-hop at Lo-Fi on Main Street. The evening’s lineup includes Nickie P, Jay Tubbs, Mr. Furious, Never and DJ Saint Nick.

Check out Meredith’s look inside of A2’s newest underground bars at 220 S. Main St.

NYC-based guitarist Okazaki will stun with his solo guitar performance. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

March 10 - Downtown branch - 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A Brooklyn-based guitarist, Okazaki, is known for his exhaustive work of recording all of jazz legend Thelonious Monk’s music on a single guitar. An assistant professor of music at the University of Michigan, he will play selected songs from his solo guitar compilation, "WORK."

March 12 - Westgate branch - 7:30 - 8 p.m.

Learn about tarot cards for daily reflection, using tarot cards for introspection and how to keep a tarot journal as you make creative connections. Bringing your own journal and tarot deck is encouraged but decks will be available for those without one.

Listen to an overview and then panel discussion about neuroscience in psychiatry. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

March 19 - Downtown branch - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Done in partnership with the University of Michigan Depression Center, Dr. Brendon Watson, of the department of psychiatry at Michigan Medicine will discuss how neuroscience is used within the theory and practice of psychiatry and current research.

After Watson’s overview, there will be a question-and-answer session with a panel of local experts.

March 21 - Downtown branch - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Join others at this wildly popular sustainability forum held to discuss Ann Arbor’s Sustainability Framework and local efforts to put sustainability into the forefront. Listen to Dr. Jonathan Overpeck, dean of the U-M’s School for Environment and Sustainability, and city of Ann Arbor sustainability analyst Emily Drennen discuss the local and global impacts of climate change.

Get help from Modati Studios to make that tote you've always wanted! Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

March 23 - Downtown branch - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Make your own custom screen printed design at this workshop with Modati Studios. Learn about the process of screen printing and the special tools needed. Some materials for prints will be provided but all are welcome to bring their own T-shirts or totes.

Arrr me mateys! Make some pirate booty and go on an adventure at AADL. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

March 29 - Downtown branch: multipurpose room; Secret Lab 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring your little ones to the Pirate Party! With exciting activities, your little swashbucklers will have fun making pirate crafts which they can add to their own treasure chest at home.

March 31 - Westgate branch - 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If doing something like hot yoga in a studio full of people seems stressful, head over to AADL for a session of chair yoga. In keeping with the theme of Mindful March, local yogi and educator Raina LaGrand will lead a stress-relieving session of chair yoga.

Please note that the AADL downtown branch will be closed for remodeling until March 8. Any book or material requests for the downtown branch will be held at the Westgate branch.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here !

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.