Meet Reggie: The corgi some U-M students want to elect student government president

ANN ARBOR - This is not a drill.

Reggie Bee, the adorable therapy dog who frequents the Diag on University of Michigan's campus, has his own campaign on Facebook to be elected student government president.

His campaign page has more likes than any other candidate in the central student government race.



(Credit: Reggie Bee Facebok page)

The win, of course, would be symbolic. He is a canine, after all.

He has a Facebook profile and has more than 5,000 friends -- that's more than the average human.

Here's a message from March 16 on his campaign page titled Reggie Bee for CSG President:

For more than two years, Reggie's owner, Ann Arborite Michael P. Sola, has been taking him to the Diag during peak school day hours, so students, juggling exams and living away from home, can de-stress and enjoy petting the little guy.

Students have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to cast their votes. We'll see how Reggie fares!

