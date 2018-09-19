Meet the AAPS Board of Education candidates and the Ann Arbor PTO Council on Sept 27.

ANN ARBOR, Mich - On Sept 27. the Ann Arbor PTO Council will host a "meet and greet" with future Ann Arbor Public Schools board of education members at Pioneer High school from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In the cafeteria annex, eight candidates running for four open seats on the AAPS board of education will tell you why they should sit on the board after November's election. After a brief welcome by AAPS Superintendent, Dr. Jeanice Swift, each candidate will speak about themselves and then take questions from audience members.

Credit | Ann Arbor PTO Council

So parents, bring your questions, your students and yourselves to this free and informative event, which is open to the public. At the Q & A session, the Pioneer student orchestra will play for a bit while refreshments are provided.

The Ann Arbor PTO Council is a coalition of parent-teacher organizations throughout the district. It consists of representatives from each PTO and parent-teacher-student organization in the AAPS district. Its goal is to facilitate communication and promote innovation.

Pioneer High School is at 601 W Stadium Blvd.

For any questions, email PTOC.Correspondence@gmail.com, visit the Ann Arbor PTO Council website or look at the facebook page.

