Meet the AAPS Board of Education candidates and the Ann Arbor PTO Council on Sept 27.

ANN ARBOR, Mich - On Sept 27. the Ann Arbor PTO Council will host a "meet and greet" with future Ann Arbor Public Schools board of education members at Pioneer High school from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In the cafeteria annex, eight candidates running for four open seats on the AAPS board of education will tell you why they should sit on the board after November's election. After a brief welcome by AAPS Superintendent, Dr. Jeanice Swift, each candidate will speak about themselves and then take questions from audience members.
So parents, bring your questions, your students and yourselves to this free and informative event, which is open to the public. At the Q & A session, the Pioneer student orchestra will play for a bit while refreshments are provided.
The Ann Arbor PTO Council is a coalition of parent-teacher organizations throughout the district. It consists of representatives from each PTO and parent-teacher-student organization in the AAPS district. Its goal is to facilitate communication and promote innovation.
Pioneer High School is at 601 W Stadium Blvd.
For any questions, email PTOC.Correspondence@gmail.com, visit the Ann Arbor PTO Council website or look at the facebook page.
