Meet the Ann Arbor mayoral and City Council candidates

ANN ARBOR - With the primary election just around the corner, A4 conducted interviews with the candidates running for mayor and City Council in an effort to help residents better understand where each candidate stands on certain issues, what they hope to accomplish if elected and who they are on a more personal level.
Mayoral candidates
Christopher Taylor (incumbent mayor)
Jack Eaton (incumbent Ward 4 City Council member)
City Council candidates
Ward 1
Ward 2
Kathy Griswold
Kirk Westphal (incumbent Ward 2 City Council member)
Ward 3
Alice Liberson
Julie Grand (incumbent Ward 3 City Council member)
Ward 4
Elizabeth Nelson
Graydon Krapohl (incumbent Ward 4 City Council member)
Ward 5
Ali Ramlawi
Chuck Warpehoski (incumbent Ward 5 City Council member)
