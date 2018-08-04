Meet the Ann Arbor mayoral and City Council candidates

ANN ARBOR - With the primary election just around the corner, A4 conducted interviews with the candidates running for mayor and City Council in an effort to help residents better understand where each candidate stands on certain issues, what they hope to accomplish if elected and who they are on a more personal level.

Click on the candidates' names to read their interviews.

Mayoral candidates

Christopher Taylor and Jack Eaton (Photos courtesy of the candidates)

Christopher Taylor (incumbent mayor)

Jack Eaton (incumbent Ward 4 City Council member)

City Council candidates

Ward 1 Jeff Hayner and Ron Ginyad (Photos courtesy of the candidates)

Jeff Hayner

Ron Ginyard

Ward 2

Kathy Griswold and Kirk Westphal (Photos courtesy of the candidates)

Kathy Griswold

Kirk Westphal (incumbent Ward 2 City Council member)

Ward 3

Alice Liberson and Julie Grand (Photos courtesy of the candidates)

Alice Liberson

Julie Grand (incumbent Ward 3 City Council member)

Ward 4 Elizabeth Nelson and Graydon Krapohl (Photos courtesy of the candidates)

Elizabeth Nelson

Graydon Krapohl (incumbent Ward 4 City Council member)

Ward 5

Ali Ramlawi and Chuck Warpehoski (Photos courtesy of the candidates)

Ali Ramlawi

Chuck Warpehoski (incumbent Ward 5 City Council member)

For more information about the upcoming election, including polling place locations and voter tips, read: What you need to know ahead of Ann Arbor's Aug. 7 primary.

