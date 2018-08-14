Meet the Ann Arbor mom who's made motherhood her business

ANN ARBOR - Birth stories are gripping, emotional and sometimes traumatic. And no two are ever the same.

Local mom Julie Tobi, who refers to herself as a "birth story junkie" and listens to podcasts dedicated to the topic, realized there was a need for a vehicle to tell her birth stories.

Tobi met her husband when they were students at the University of Michigan. They stayed in Ann Arbor and have two young children.

Julie Tobi (Credit: Melanie Reyes Photography)

She had typed her birth stories in word documents, but found it too impersonal when she thought of giving them to her children one day.

"I wanted them to see the lines and curves of my handwriting, to know that I had touched the pages and that’s where I’d written my birth stories for them," said Tobi. "I also wanted moms to have a space to connect the power of their birth story through their handwriting. Birth is incredible, powerful and sometimes a little processing around that experience is needed and helpful."

The Birth Journal was born.

Local artist Jocelyn Edin helped Tobi design the journal, which has a natural cream cover with gold foil lettering.

"We collaborated on the vision from an aesthetic perspective," said Tobi. "She helped with page layout and she designed the end sheets (and) the cover."

The journal currently comes in one size and one color. Tobi says future versions will have other color options.

Credit: Heather Nash Photography

The Birth Journal costs $35 and is currently being sold in local boutiques Thistle & Bess in Kerrytown and My Urban Toddler at Arbor Hills.

It is also sold at Poppins gift shop on Mackinac Island.

When asked what she hopes will happen five years from now, Tobi replied:

"What I hope in five years is that when people think about doing birth stories, they think about doing it pen-to-paper. And that they think about doing it in The Birth Journal with a guided component that can give a little inspiration and support.

"I even have a section about writing after birth trauma, because that can take quite a bit of processing and journaling is a great way to do that. So what I hope is that it helps moms connect to the power of their birth story. And to do it in a way that’s meaningful to them, that’s beautiful, that they can then pass onto their children."

To learn more, visit www.thebirthjournal.com.

