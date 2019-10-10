Metro Detroit family fights to keep son alive, Phoenix doctor agrees to take case

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A Downriver mother has new hope as she fights to keep her son alive.

Bobby Reyes, 14, was hospitalized at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor after a severe asthma attack in September. His mother, Sarah Jones, successfully fought to stop the hospital from taking her son off life support when doctors declared him brain-dead.

Allegiant Healthcare of Phoenix has agreed to take Reyes in. The facility specializes in long-term post-acute, medically complex care services to patients who are recovering from serious illnesses or injuries and require additional critical care services for their conditions.

UPDATE: Downriver mother fights to keep child on life support; facility rejects transfer

Jones said she believes Reyes will get better and she will move to Arizona to be close to her son as he receives treatment.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for medical bills and transportation costs. You can donate here.

More information on Allegiant Healthcare of Phoenix can be found here.

You can watch Paula Tutman's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.