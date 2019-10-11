Michigan boy to be taken off life support as mother fights to keep him alive

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A local mother who is fighting to keep her son alive said the hospital has agreed to give them one more week. Originally, life support was going to be removed Friday.

Bobby Reyes, 14, of Ash Township, was hospitalized at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor after a severe asthma attack in September. His mother, Sarah Jones, successfully fought to stop the hospital from taking her son off life support when doctors declared him brain-dead.

Her attorney is looking to file an injunction in hopes of keeping Reyes on life support while they try to find another facility willing to take him in.

Allegiant Healthcare of Phoenix originally agreed to take Reyes in. The facility specializes in long-term post-acute, medically complex care services to patients who are recovering from serious illnesses or injuries and require additional critical care services for their conditions.

Jones had planned to move to Arizona to be close to her son during treatment, but at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the facility called after re-reviewing Reyes' case and would not accept him after all.

Michigan Medicine released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

"Families facing situations involving determination of brain death face unfathomable heartbreak. All of us empathize with the extraordinarily emotional process that families facing such matters go through.

Our multi-disciplinary teams, including ethics experts, study every case individually. If extensive testing shows there is irreversible cessation of all brain functions, including the brain stem, continuing medical interventions is inappropriate and violates the professional standards of Michigan Medicine.

If another facility provides technology or services not available at Michigan Medicine -- and the facility will accept the patient -- our team will work diligently to facilitate a transfer."

