Michigan corrections officer sentenced to 6 months for manslaughter after inmate dies

Dianna Lynn Callahan was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the 2015 suicide death of an inmate at Huron Valley Correctional Facility.

Janika Nicole Edmond, an inmate at the Michigan Department of Corrections Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township, committed suicide in November 2015.

ORIGINAL STORY: Michigan corrections officer charged with homicide for 2015 inmate suicide

Michigan State Police investigated the case.

Callahan has been sentenced to six months in jail, two years of probation and 100 hours of community service to be completed by Oct. 31, 2019.

Copyright 2016 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.