Michigan doctors, CDC warn of flu dangers this winter

Dr. Arnold S. Monto of the U-M School of Public Health weighs in on this year's flu season (Credit: University of Michigan School of Public Health)

ANN ARBOR - Officials at the Centers for Disease Control announced Friday that this year's flu season is the worst since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, and it's far from over.

According to the CDC, the number of people experiencing flu-like symptoms is on the rise and so are hospitalizations for those suffering from the illness.

To date, 37 children have died of the flu nationwide.

Of the two strains recorded this season, the H3N2 virus is affecting the majority of those with the flu and is known to be deadly.

Michigan is one of the states with the highest reported number of cases, categorized as a "widespread" flu outbreak.



The flu can leave you bed-ridden with fever, cough, body aches and malaise (Photo: Pixabay)

Dr. Arnold S. Monto, physician and epidemiologist at University of Michigan's School of Public Health, just released a set of guidelines on best practices this flu season.

It's not too late to get vaccinated

"Immunity from influenza vaccination takes about two weeks to develop," he writes. "Doctors and public health officials still recommend getting vaccinated if you haven’t done so already, because in much of the country, the outbreaks are still going strong, and flu transmission may last into April and May."

Symptoms to look out for

Cough and fever are the most common symptoms of the flu, though older adults may not experience fever.

"There are other symptoms characteristic of the flu, such as body aches and malaise, that may put you in bed for several days," he writes. "You should contact or call your health care provider if you have these symptoms, particularly if you have underlying health conditions or are older. People with these risk conditions are more likely to develop complications which can be life-threatening."

The risks of going to the doctor's office during flu season

Is it worth the risk of going to the doctor's office for other symptoms and potentially being exposed to other patients with influenza?

"A lot of people wonder if they should go to the doctor’s office," he writes. "Most doctors have a way of keeping infected people away from non-infected people. However, with all the sick people who go for care in a flu season, a call first may help your provider advise on what you should do."

Tamiflu can help cut the flu short if taken early enough

Your doctor can prescribe you with antiviral medications that effectively treat the virus, especially if taken within 48 hours of onset.

"The main one is called oseltamivir (Tamiflu), and it has gone generic," he writes. "Recent studies by our group at the University of Michigan confirm that the medication does shorten the duration of illnesses but, even more importantly, prevents complications. In adults, these complications are lower respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia and in children, otitis media or middle ear infections."

