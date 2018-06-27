Michigan Medicine Clinical Pathology facility opens this week at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan reports that it opened the Michigan Medicine Clinical Pathology facility earlier this week, which will improve how patients and doctors get vital information from samples of patients’ cells, tissues, blood, urine, saliva and DNA. The facility will allow thousands of doctors to diagnose or track their patients’ diseases, plan their treatment and see how they’re responding to care. This is a huge success for the University of Michigan health system.

Built as part of a $160 million project, the 139,000-square-foot facility will make it possible for U-M’s Department of Pathology to serve the ever-growing demand for advanced clinical and anatomic pathology testing. Some of the tests U-M offers are available from few other places in the country.

Read the full press release here

