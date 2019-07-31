Michigan Medicine ranked No. 11 hospital in nation by U.S. News & World Report

ANN ARBOR - Another list, another high ranking for Michigan Medicine.

U.S. News & World Report just released its "Best Hospitals" rankings for 2019-20, and Michigan Medicine ranked as the top hospital in the state and No. 11 in the U.S. USNWR gave Michigan Medicine its Honor Roll distinction, an award given to just 20 hospitals in the country that give the highest quality of care spanning various procedures, specialties and conditions.

"A ranking on the national Honor Roll is a testament to our rigorous commitment to putting patients first," Marschall Runge, M.D., Ph.D. and executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Michigan, chief executive officer of Michigan Medicine and dean of the U-M Medical School, said in a statement.

"This honor would not happen without the dedication of our employees, who demonstrate our mission of advancing health to serve Michigan and the world," said Runge. "They go above and beyond to ensure our high standards of quality and safety."

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The academic medical center of the University of Michigan also ranked in the national top 10 for three surgical and medical specialties within its adult hospitals, including:

Urology - #8

Ophthalmology - #8

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery - #10

Michigan Medicine also ranked in the following areas:

Michigan Medicine also received national rankings in:

Cancer

Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Diabetes & Endocrinology

Ear, Nose & Throat

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Geriatrics

Gynecology

Nephrology

Neurology & Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonary & Lung Surgery

Rheumatology

The health system was also recognized for its successful efforts in rehabilitation.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals and just 3 percent -- or 165 hospitals -- earned even one spot on the rankings.

To determine the "Best Hospitals" rankings, USNWR considered factors like reputation surveys, readmission rates, volume, risk-adjusted survival, patient experience, quality of nursing, patient safety and other care-related indicators.

"An Honor Roll national ranking is clearly an honor," Jeffrey Desmond, M.D., chief medical officer of Michigan Medicine, said in a statement. "Our priorities are providing the safest and highest quality of care to all our patients -- and key to our excellent results is the team work between our physicians, nurses and all care providers. I am glad to see that reflected in these rankings."

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.