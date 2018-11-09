Michigan Stadium to host Be A Hero at the Big House event for blood donations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor is hosting a free event Sunday to encourage people to donate blood and sign up for organ and bone marrow registries.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Visitors can expect snacks, giveaways and entertainment.

Thomas Guynes will be signing autographs, and Michigan pageant winners will be available for photos.

Children can meet Detroit Tigers mascot PAWs or the Wolverines Trooper, and the mascots will participate in a dance-off.

There will also be a musical performance from the Michigan G-Men in the afternoon.

The Be A Hero at the Big House event encourages visitors to donate blood in support of the Blood Battle against Ohio State. They can also join the organ donor registry or sign up for the bone marrow registry.

The American Red Cross is currently experiencing a severe blood shortage, so it's important to find donors. You can click here to make an appointment ahead of time.

