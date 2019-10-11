Michigan Theater to have screening of 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' with shadow cast in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Oct. 19, take a jump to the left and then a step to the right as Michigan Theater plays a special screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

While audiences take a journey into the unknown with Brad and Janet, the Leather Medusas, a returning troupe of performers, will take the stage to perform a shadow cast -- a simultaneous enactment of what is happening on the screen.

A 1975 cult classic, Rocky Horror Picture Show follows the story of Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) as they encounter the otherworldly mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by Tim Curry. Songs and shenanigans ensue as Frank-N-Furter reveals his latest creation, Rocky, and murders the rebellious delivery boy, Eddie, played by 1970s rocker Meat Loaf. Throughout the tale, Brad and Janet learn about themselves, Frank-N-Furter and his houseful of kooky characters.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own props to play along with the shadow cast. However some props have been banned, including rice, confetti, water guns, candles, lighters, whole rolls of toilet paper, hot dogs and prunes.

The screening and performance will start at 10 p.m. Tickets range in price from $8.50 to $10.50 and can be bought through the Michigan Theater website.

Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty St.

