Milk + Honey officially opening Oct. 26 inside Bløm Meadworks in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Oct. 26, Ann Arbor bakeshop Milk + Honey will officially open as a pop-up business inside Bløm Meadworks in downtown Ann Arbor.
After having its soft opening last month, the locally owned baking company will officially offer cakes, sweet treats and some savory snacks on Fridays and Saturdays in the downtown Ann Arbor meadery.
Created by Rachel Liu Martindale, who makes Milk + Honey's delectable treats, the baking business donates a portion of its profits to Ozone House.
The open house is planned to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be food and drink pairings with Bløm Meadworks, a Halloween cookie decorating bar, pumpkins and fall vegetables from Slow Farm, flowers from Bhakti Flowers as well as a full coffee bar.
Here's the tentative fall-themed menu for the opening:
- Caramel Apple Cake
- Pumpkin Pie Cake
- Gluten-free chai spice French macarons
- Cardamom snickerdoodles
- Cinnamon sugar kouign amann
- Buttermilk biscuits
- Vegan savory scones
For more information, visit the Milk + Honey Facebook page here.
Learn more about Milk + Honey in Sarah's interview with Liu Martindale: Ann Arbor-based Milk + Honey creates cakes, pastries for good cause
Bløm Meadworks is at 100 S. 4th Ave.
