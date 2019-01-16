MLK Day Events hosted by the Ann Arbor District Library

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor District Library has some great events coming up to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 21. Over at Malletts Creek Branch, on Packard Road, the library staff has gathered all of Dr. King’s speeches. The archival footage will be playing on a loop from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. in the Program Room.

If music and dance are more your jam the downtown branch have invited the GOREE Drum & Dance Company to bring traditional West African dance alive. GOREE (Giving Others Resources, Education and Empowerment) focuses primarily on West African dance styles honoring the traditions of their teachers, culture, and history of traditional West African dance while adding a bit of their own flair to the mix. The dance troupe will begin their performance at 2 p.m. in the lobby floor.

