Mood Lifters offers Ann Arbor mental health support program with YMCA

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor YMCA has joined with Mood Lifters to jointly offer a program with the aims of showing people that mental health is just as important as physical health.

Ann Arborites signed up for the new mental health program happening at the YMCA since April 1.

The peer-led program focuses on improving mental wellness and helps participants learn strategies to deal with depression, anxiety, sadness and other mental health issues.

Created by Dr. Patricia Deldin, a University of Michigan professor of psychology and psychiatry and associate director of the University of Michigan Depression Center, the program was designed to foster mental health relief and treatment using effective and evidence-based techniques.

Kit Kieser, director of healthy living at the YMCA, told us that YMCA members she has spoken with have not only been impressed with the program but that it has impacted their moods and behaviors. She told us that the Y is happy to host the program in an environment that encourages destigmatization and community.

The current 15-week program cycle started April 2 and will extend into June. Registration for the current cycle, which has meetings on Tuesdays and Thursday, is closed but future cycles are being planned for the YMCA.

For those looking for mental health guidance before the next class cycle, the Mood Lifters program will offer classes in May and June on Tuesdays and Wednesday at the Mood Lifters headquarters.

Programs for children and teens are in currently in development.

For more information about the Mood Lifters program or classes, visit the website.

Ann Arbor YMCA is at 400 W. Washington St.

