Mother pushes for change after University of Michigan student hit by car in crosswalk

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The mother of a teenager who hit and injured a University of Michigan student in Ann Arbor was brought to tears talking about the crash that changed her son's life.

Barbara Clark said her son struck the student in a crosswalk, and now she's pushing for change to protect anyone who walks around Ann Arbor. City Council members are listening.

"I'm the mother of the 17-year-old driver," Clark said.

She told a riveted Ann Arbor City Council audience about the moment her son accidentally hit and critically injured a University of Michigan student last week. The victim is 21 years old.

Police said the driver wasn't distracted, texting or speeding, and he wasn't impaired. He simply didn't see the student in the crosswalk, officials said.

His mother's words took hold as others in Ann Arbor pointed out to city officials that many crosswalks are poorly lit. They believe pedestrian safety is at a crisis level.

