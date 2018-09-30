Motorcycle driver killed in Ann Arbor collision

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A 38-year-old resident of Ann Arbor was killed Sunday after their motorcycle collided with an SUV.

According to authorities, the collision happened near the intersection of Huron and Division streets. A 78-year-old woman was turning off Huron Street onto Division Street when she struck the motorcycle driving westbound on Huron Street.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The intersection was closed for nearly four hours due to the crash.

