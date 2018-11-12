The 60th Nerd Nite Ann Arbor is at LIVE this Thursday

Nerd Nite Ann Arbor's motto is 'Be there and be square'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Every month, Nerd Nite Ann Arbor brings you three speakers who geek out about their passions. This month, which is the 60th Ann Arbor Nerd Nite, is no exception as University of Michigan doctoral student Marcel Georgin, author James Mann and staff members from the Creature Conservancy share their nerdiness.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., but the talks themselves will not start until 7 p.m., which gives you plenty of time to grab a drink of your choice, find a comfy seat and make some new nerdy friends.

Opening the night, Georgin, who works in U-M's Plasmadynamics and Electric Propulsion Laboratory, will present "A Little Plasma Physics Can Go a Long Way on the Trip to Mars". He will explain how plasma physics can help humans get to Mars and the role of advanced rocket propulsion systems in our mission to Mars.

Local author and historian James Mann will present "Michigan Polar Bears," which is not about actual polar bears. Time traveling back to 1918, Mann will educate about a specific group of American soldiers who were sent to Northern Russia in WWI.

To round out the evening, staffers from the nonprofit organization Creature Conservancy will present "Conservation through Education" and highlight some of their interesting residents. Learn about conversation efforts and the importance of ecology and biology.

Nerd Nites happen in over 50 cities but thanks to the efforts of the Ann Arbor District Library all Nerd Nite Ann Arbor presentations are free!

For information, check out the Facebook event. LIVE is located at 102 South 1st St.

