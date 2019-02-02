Nerd Nite Ann Arbor #62 to talk about bones, neuroscience, anarchy Feb. 21

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Feb. 21, learn about bone density, the pathways of your brain and how art and anarchy intersect at Nerd Nite Ann Arbor's 62nd presentation and discussion at LIVE nightclub.

Ever wonder why you're constantly breaking your pinky toes but never your wrist or fingers? Join Isabel Colon-Bernal, a Ph.D. candidate in the University of Michigan's chemistry department, as she kicks off the evening with a presentation about skeletons and skeletal structures

Next, learn what art and anarchy have in common and how they regularly cross paths in a presentation by Dr. Ania Aizman, of U-M's Slavic languages and literature department, who has written numerous papers on anarchism in Russian culture and anarchist movements.

Lastly, U-M graduate student of neuroscience Sharena Rice will help you understand how your brain navigates space and which neurological functions have to happen in order for your brain and body to get from point A to point B.

As always, the Nerd Night Ann Arbor #62 talks will start promptly at 7 p.m., but doors will open a half-hour beforehand. Bring your tribe of science fans, grab a drink and get comfy.

All Nerd Nite Ann Arbor presentations are free and held on the third Thursday of every month at LIVE nightclub unless otherwise noted, thanks to continued efforts and sponsorship by the Ann Arbor District Library. Nerd Nite gatherings can be found in over 100 cities around the United States and help nerdy individuals share their passions, make friends and have some fun.



LIVE is located at 102 S. 1st Street.

