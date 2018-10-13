Nerd Nite Ann Arbor at LIVE this Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - This month's Nerd Nite Ann Arbor #59 will be on Thursday at LIVE, and it will have presentations about bioelectronic medicine, art in elements and musical neuroscience.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and presentations will begin at 7 p.m., so get there early, grab a beer (or your choice of beverage) and get ready for a night of science, nerdery, music and art.

The night will kick off with a presentation by University of Michigan graduate student, Manorama Kadwani, who will be discussing her research on bioelectronic medicine. She creates computational simulations of alternative therapeutic neuron behavior, and how they perform with new prosthetic devices being developed to help people with neurological problems.

Boston to Ann Arbor transplant, artist and author Hannah Burr, will present on the highs and lows of authoring a book, her creative process and how bizarre life can be.

The evening will round out with board-certified music therapist Callie Finzell, who will tell about how music and neuroscience go hand-in-hand in the wonderful world of musical therapy.

All Nerd Nite Ann Arbor presentations are free courtesy of the Ann Arbor District Library. Thanks, AADL!

Nerd Nite Ann Arbor #59 | Credit: Ann Arbor District Library

